When Anil Kapoor Faced Harsh Remarks From A Popular Director For Sporting Mustache

Anil Kapoor is ready to take us on another nail-biting ride with season 2 of the Hotstar web series Night Manager. Starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, season 1 of the thriller series was well-received by OTT viewers. Today, Anil Kapoor has won the hearts of millions with his powerful performances. But, there was a time when the talented actor was rejected by prominent directors, just because he sported a moustache. Legendary filmmaker-producer Manmohan Desai had even stated that Anil Kapoor would never attain stardom for his moustache.

A few years ago, Anil Kapoor attended actor Anupam Kher’s celebrity chat show, The Anupam Kher Show as an esteemed guest. There, he recalled an incident where Coolie director Manmohan Desai claimed that actors with moustaches never made it big or become successful in the film industry. Calling himself to be a huge fan of Manmohan Desai, Anil Kapoor noted that the filmmaker used to majorly cast Amitabh Bachchan in his films.

Manmohan Desai once openly declared that he can never be a star because of his moustache. Affected by the statement, the Mr India actor strived hard to make his name in Bollywood. Luck turned in his favour in 1989 when he was roped in for director K Viswanath’s romance drama Eeshwar. The film proved to be a super hit in the theatres, establishing Anil Kapoor’s foothold in the film industry.