When Anusha Dandekar Met Her 'Girl Crush' Gigi Hadid; Check Out Photos

NMACC’s opening ceremony brought many Hollywood and Bollywood stars under one roof and gave us the Indian version of the MET Gala. Pictures and videos from the two-day event dominated social media feeds. From Tom Holland walking the red carpet to Shah Rukh Khan’s performance, the NMACC launch has become the talk of the town. Amid the glimpses of Bollywood actors meeting Hollywood stars, a picture that has now caught the attention of the internet is of radio jockey and sister of Shibani Dandekar, Anusha Dandekar interacting with Gigi Hadid. Of course, she was on cloud nine on meeting her.

In the picture, Anusha can be seen interacting with the supermodel. Along with the photograph, Anusha wrote, “It’s true, someone’s inner beauty makes them even more beautiful! Gigi Hadid all love, so nice to meet you." Within no time, fans rushed to the comment section and filled it with compliments. One of them wrote, “Actually anusha looked more prettier than Gigi," while another one said, “Two women whom I adore." “Their pictures always brighten up my day," another comment read.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid continues to dominate the headlines. Her viral dance video with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan continues to trigger wide criticism online. Many social media users claimed that Gigi looked visibly uncomfortable when Varun picked her up. However, Varun Dhawan claimed that it was all pre-planned, and even Gigi Hadid went on to react to the video and thanked Varun Dhawan for “making her Bollywood dreams come true." Gigi Hadid’s first trip to India was nothing short of dreamy. From posing against the iconic Gateway of India to relishing coconut water, Gigi Hadid made the most of her time here.

NMACC is now the newest landmark in Mumbai. The opening ceremony took place on March 31 in the presence of many celebrities from across the world, including the likes of Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Priyanka Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone among others.

