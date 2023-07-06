When Anushka Sharma Revealed Why She Never Dated Ranveer Singh: 'I Like Him But...'

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh have delivered multiple hit movies together including Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do. The two actors were also romantically linked after Ranveer’s debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat became a huge success. However, Anushka had categorically denied the rumours.

During her appearance on Simi Garewal’s India’s Most Desirables, Anushka had revealed why she never dated Ranveer. “We have a very volatile relationship, we can actually kill each other and I am serious. I can take his head off, he can take mine off." Anushka continued, “We see life in a very different way. He is a very practical person. I’m completely impractical. I like him. He is attractive but for me, if I need to be with another man, he needs to calm me down otherwise it would not be a good relationship. We are two extremely passionate people. But I think I’m definitely not ready to be in a relationship."

When Simi asked her how important marriage was to her. Anushka said, “Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids. And when I am married, I probably would not want to be working."