Anushka Shetty has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the South film industry, thanks to her stint as Devasana in the hit film franchise Baahubali. The 41-year-old delivered a powerful performance as the fearless queen in the SS Rajamouli-directorial, taking her to instant fame. The masses lauded the chemistry between Anushka and Prabhas in the epic action drama.

Anushka’s stardom even reached Bollywood, back in 2011. Bollywood filmmaker and stunt expert, Rohit Shetty offered her the role of the female lead in Singham, opposite Ajay Devgn. Yes, you read that right. Actress Kajal Aggarwal was not the first choice for Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama. When Anushka refused to be a part of the film owing to issues with remuneration, Kajal was roped in.

Anushka in an earlier interview with Deccan Chronicle broke her silence on opting out from Singham. Calling all the buzzing rumours about her refusal to star in the Rohit Shetty directorial as “untrue", she revealed, “Yes, a lot was written in Mumbai about why I couldn’t do Singham and so much of it was so untrue. But it was all because of a miscommunication regarding numbers (fee)."

“So far, the offers from Mumbai have not been that inviting. But that may change soon," she added back then. Even though Anushka did not make her Bollywood debut with Singham, the Tollywood star was lauded for her spectacular acting chops in the Tamil Singham franchise.

Singham, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, revolves around a valiant cop who decides to fight injustice. When a corrupt politician, Jaikant Shikre (played wonderfully by Prakash Raj) causes turmoil, Bajirao Singham swears to teach the politician a hard lesson. Kajal Aggarwal essayed the role of Kavya in the film and won many hearts in the action drama flick as well.

Anushka Shetty is currently geared up for the release of her upcoming film, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Helmed by P Mahesh Babu and bankrolled under the banners of UV Creations, the comedy caper also stars Naveen Polishetty in the lead.

The first-look poster of Anushka Shetty from the film was recently dropped on social media on the occasion of Women’s Day, on March 8. It is expected that Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’s release date will be announced soon.

