When AR Rahman Predicted Suriya And Jyothika's Marriage

Actors Suriya and Jyothika are a loved celebrity couple in the Tamil film industry. In 2006, the duo got married in Chennai. Their relationship boomed after they starred in the film Kaakha Kaakha. According to reports, they got engaged before the film was released. Kaakha Kaakha was a box office hit and the audience loved it. Suriya and Jyothika met in 1999 for the shooting of their film Poovellam Kettuppar.

Suriya made his debut at the age of 22 with the film Nerrukku Ner just two years before this film, in 1997. Jyothika was also a struggling actor at that time. She was trying hard to make her identity in the industry. Jyothika was also struggling with dialogues, as she was not fluent in the language. Her dedication to her work made Suriya idolise her. Their friendship soon turned into love. Today, we will share an interesting and lesser-known story about their marriage.

Even before Suriya and Jyothika announced their marriage to the public, it seems music composer AR Rahman already knew about their relationship. Suriya and Jyothika starred together in Chillunu Oru Kadhal. AR Rahman was the music composer for this film. The song Kummi Adi in the film features Suriya and Jyothika getting married. While composing it, AR Rahman told the film’s director Krishna that his song will be a gift for Suriya and Jyothika’s wedding. After knowing this, Suriya was shocked, as he didn’t mention his relationship with Jyothika to anyone. Reportedly, AR Rahman predicted the duo might get married.

Suriya and Jyothika had a traditional Tamil wedding. The ceremonies started early in the morning. Their wedding was a grand event, and celebrities from the industry attended it. The duo are now parent of two children, Diya and Dev.

Recently, it was Suriya’s birthday on July 23. His upcoming movie Kanguva’s teaser was released on this special occasion. Within 24 hours, the teaser received more than 22 million views. Many celebrities like Vikram Prabhu, Karthik Subbaraj, Pandiraj, and Venkat Prabhu wished him on his special day. His fans also wished their favourite star on his birthday.