When Arshad Warsi Followed This Actor’s Advice During His Career’s Low Point

Arshad Warsi is one of the most notable actors in Bollywood. He is famous for his outstanding comic timing. He has also surprised his fans by playing serious roles in films. Recently, he has been in the limelight for his mind-blowing performance in the web series Asura 2. In a recent media interaction, Arshad Warsi recalled the early days of his career and shared how he made his debut in the film. He also revealed the person who has motivated him. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, he recalled the old times and said veteran actor Jeetendra was the man who motivated him to restart his career. According to Arshad, when he made his debut with Tere Mere Sapne, it was a huge hit at the box office, and people showered him with lots of love and praise. Later, when he started giving flops continuously, people started maintaining a distance from him. He passed this “bad phase" by following special advice from Jeetendra.

He said that he met Jeetendra at a party after the film Tere Mere Sapne became a hit. Back then, Arshad had signed several films simultaneously. Jitendra knew this very well. He further said that Jitendra told him at the party that there will be days when he might not have as much work; but he told Arshad to not panic because that is the time when he needs to be strong, have courage and patience. “If you lose courage at that time, you will go down further, and will never be able to rise again," he told Arshad.