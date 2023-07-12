When Arvind Swamy Met With A Serious Accident During His Sabbatical From Films

The concept of pan-Indian films is quite recent; but back in the 90s, Tamil actor Arvind Swamy achieved pan-Indian fame by appearing in films like Roja and Bombay. He was the ultimate teenage crush of women in the early 90s. His career as a leading man was short-lived but successful. It was in his own free will that he decided to quit movies. Arvind made his debut with the Mani Ratnam-directed Thalapathi, where he got himself noticed, despite sharing screen space with stalwarts like Rajinikanth and Mammootty. His performance as the younger brother of Rajinikanth was appreciated. The very next year, Mani Ratnam cast him as the male lead opposite Madhoo in the film Roja. Roja was a blockbuster, not just in Tamil Nadu but also in the Hindi belt. The sensitive topic of extremism in Kashmir had not been touched upon so intricately before and every Indian found the film relatable.

Arvind Swamy’s other pan-India film Bombay, based on the communal riots that took place in Mumbai in 1992 after the destruction of the Babri Masjid, solidified his position as a star. He soon made his Hindi debut with Saat Rang Ke Sapne. He did, however, leave the film industry at the age of 30. Years later, he made a triumphant return to the big screen. Many do not know much about the period that he was absent from films.

Arvind Swamy retired from acting in the year 2000. He took over his father’s business after leaving the cinema and began managing the companies VD Swamy & Company and Interpro Global. He met with a serious accident in 2005, which partially paralysed his legs and he had to undergo treatment for 5 years. Arvind had set up a company called Maximus before his accident. According to certain reports, this company’s revenue in 2022 was Rs 3,300 crores. After staying away from films for almost a decade, he returned with the film Kadal, directed by his mentor Mani Ratnam.