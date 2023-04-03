When Ayesha Jhulka Revealed Salman Khan Would Never Waste Food On Kurbaan Sets

Often tagged as the ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood, Salman Khan’s a massive fan following across the globe, and that is quite evident. Apart from his impressive acting chops on-screen, he is also known for his humility. The actor has often made headlines for his generosity. Ayesha Jhulka, who made her comeback with the Amazon Prime Video web series Hush Hush, once revealed that when she worked with Salman in her debut film Kurbaan in 1991 and how he helped some needy people.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Ayesha shared that even though the Tiger Zinda Hai actor founded the now-popular charitable foundation Being Human in 2007, he used to be invested in philanthropy even back then.

Ayesha shared that Salman would pack up the food left on the sets and try to find someone to donate it to. She heaped praise on the actor and said that she is very fond of Salman Khan because he is a great human being. “I remember back then, whenever we used to finish the shoot, and we were going back home, I would see him packing the leftover food," the actress added.

The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actress continued and mentioned that the Andaz Apna Apna actor made an effort to find a needy person, even if it was late at night. “Even if it was late at night, they (beggars) would sleep on the road. He (Salman) would wake them up and step out of his car and give them food. He is a lovely human being, no doubt a brilliant actor," she added.

Ayesha Jhulka made her comeback to acting with the Prime Video series Hush Hush, in which she starred alongside Soha Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna, among others. She is basking in the success of her recently released web series Happy Family, Conditions Apply. The comedy-drama features, Ratna Pathak Shah, Neha Jhulka, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni and others in pivotal roles.

Salman will be next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is gearing up for its Eid release and is helmed by Farhad Samji. The film has a stellar star cast including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

