When Ayesha Jhulka Starred In This 1993 Film And Started Getting Offers For B-Grade Movies

Ayesha Jhulka, who at one point won the hearts of the audience with her beauty and performance, has delivered many super-hit films in her career. The actress is known for her 90s hits like Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. But for the last decade, she has remained away from the public eye. While the actress kept rising in her career, reportedly, she made a few wrong choices in selecting the scripts which ruined her career.

Ayesha Jhulka marked her debut in Bollywood in 1983 with the movie Kaise Kaise Log and worked in more than 65 movies. Her performance in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) was greatly appreciated after which she entered the list of bankable actresses in Bollywood. In her career spanning roughly three decades, she gave multiple hits. Movies like Mashooq, Balmaa, Kohram, Meherbaan, Rang, Waqt Hamara Hai and Sangram catapulted her to fame.

Advertisement

But in 1993, she signed a movie called Dalaal, which is reportedly considered to be the reason for her downfall. Apart from her, Dalaal starred Mithun Chakraborty, Tinnu Anand, Raj Babbar and Ravi Behl in lead roles. As per reports, it was her bold scenes in the movie which affected her career. While the movie went on to become successful at the box office, Ayesha Jhulka’s career graph declined. Soon, whatever scripts she chose, ended up bombing at the box office. If reports are to be believed, this led to her getting offers for B-grade movies.