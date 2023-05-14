Bhagyashree REACTS To Rumours Of Affair With Salman Khan; Says 'I'd Given Birth To My Son And...'

Even after all these years, Maine Pyar Kiya, the film that introduced Bhagyashree and Salman Khan to Bollywood, remains a timeless classic. The on-screen chemistry between them was adored by audiences. However, recently, Bhagyashree shared an uncomfortable experience she had with a journalist. The journalist falsely alleged that she had an affair with Salman while he visited her at the hospital after childbirth. This created an awkward situation for Bhagyashree and her husband. Married to Himalaya Dassani since 1990, Bhagyashree recently decided to open up about this incident.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Bhagyashree shared, “I had just given birth to Abhimanyu, and my sister-in-law was outside my room. A press reporter came by with a big bouquet and asked to meet me. Of course, they said go in. She came in, looked at Himalaya, and said, ‘How do you feel about Bhagyashree’s affair with Salman Khan, and now she has this kid with you?’"

After the incident, Bhagyashree made a decision to step away from the film industry. Reflecting on the experience, she shared, “Nobody had ever said anything like this in my life. Through the entire course of Maine Pyar Kiya being made, Salman was such a gentleman. There was nothing between us, nobody had ever said such a thing. And this was on the very next day of my delivering a baby. I was shocked at how badly people can treat each other. I was so upset by this, I stopped reading film magazines, I stopped getting film magazines at home, and I decided to distance myself from the world of films."

Bhagyashree forayed into the film industry with her debut in the movie Maine Pyar Kiya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya. While she has been away from the limelight, Bhagyashree was last seen in a cameo in the Salman Khan-starrer “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan."