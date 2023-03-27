Actress Vyjayanthimala made her name in Bollywood with her acting and dancing skills. For almost two decades, she worked and ruled the film industry. Her dancing skills attracted many and that is said to be the main reason for her mass appeal. Her roles in movies like Devdas and Sangam are irreplaceable. Despite being an actress who carried herself with dignity all the way long, she was mired in controversy for her alleged relationship with actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar.

It was said that Vyjayanthimala’s on-screen chemistry with Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar brought commercial success to the film producers. This was the reason these pairs were seen more in movies. Their chemistry also paved the way for dating rumours. Both Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor were married at that time, but they allegedly had a strong bond with Vyjayanthimala. In her book titled, Bonding: A Memoir, co-authored by Jyoti Sabharwal, Vyjayanthimala writes that her relationship with Dilip and Raj was all rumours.

Advertisement

These rumours rested when Dr Chamanlal Bali entered her life. In Vyjayanthimala’s memoir, she remembers that while shooting for a movie in Kashmir near the Dal Lake, she fell ill. It was Chamanlal who came from Bombay to treat her. He was married and a father of three at that time. Reportedly, Vyjayanthimala and Chamanlal fell in love, and hence the doctor divorced his first wife. The duo got hitched thereafter.

Vyjayanthimala has a son named Suchindra Bali with Chamanlal. Soon after the duo’s marriage, Chamanlal passed away on April 21, 1986. After the death of her husband, she fought a long court battle for his estates. Vyjanthimala claimed in her petition that her late spouse gave all of his property to her minor son Suchindra Bali, aged 14. Further, she contended that he gave the authority to manage the estate until the boy reached adulthood.

Read all the Latest Movies News here