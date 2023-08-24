When Comedian Sudigali Sudheer Revealed His Net Worth And Assets

Telugu actor, comedian and TV presenter Sudigali Sudheer has earned recognition among the masses in a short period of time. Sudheer revealed his assets and properties a year ago in a TV show. According to him, his assets are estimated to be around Rs 5-7 crore, and he earns between Rs 45-55 lakh per annum. He made these revelations in the popular TV show, Sridevi Drama Company. Sudheer also revealed that he has purchased two properties in Hyderabad. There are some reports that he is also investing in real estate.

Sudheer’s career has witnessed an upward trajectory for a long time now. He has worked with Mallemala TV as well, where his remuneration was around Rs 5 lakh. It was reported that MallemalaTV has made an amazing offer to stop Sudheer from leaving the channel. He was offered Rs 7-10 lakh for each schedule. As per the reports, Sudheer was determined to get out of the channel. He left the channel, despite this offer.

Sudigali Sudheer then continued his acting journey with the TV channel Star MAA. They offered him a hefty remuneration, keeping his star status in mind. As per reports, the channel offered him Rs 15 lakh, for each schedule.

As of now, Sudheer is eagerly waiting for the release of his film GOAT- Greatest Of All Time, directed by Naresh Kuppili. Saregama Telugu unveiled a glimpse of this film on August 21, which has made strides on social media. It has received more than 8,00,000 views.