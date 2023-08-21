When Daler Mehndi Made Amitabh Bachchan Wait For Three Months To Record a Song

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Mrityudaata, which was released in 1997, is considered a comeback movie for the actor after he took a break in 1992. The movie, even though it couldn’t perform well at the box office, is still remembered because of its songs. One of the songs in the film which instantly became famous after its release was Na Na Na Na Re. It was sung by Daler Mehndi and Sudesh Bhosale. This popular song is still one of the most played songs at parties and marriages. As per the media reports, it is also believed that the hit singer Daler Mehndi made Amitabh Bachchan wait for three months to record this song.

Singer Daler Mehndi became the first choice of major movie producers and directors after his song Bolo Tara Ra Ra in 1995. He started doing shows and began singing at parties and movies. He was ruling on the party chartbusters list and was in no intention to leash his creativity. Amid this, the singer was approached by the superstar Amitabh Bachchan through a phone call.

Advertisement

Initially, Daler Mehndi couldn’t believe his ears and was in awe of the fact that he was talking to Amitabh Bachchan. The Sholay fame actor asked him to sing a song for the movie to which Daler Mehndi replied that he is not free for 3 months after looking at his pre-planned schedule. It included various shows and other prior commitments which he had made before the call.