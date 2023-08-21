When Danny Denzongpa Praised Sunny Deol For His Off-screen Persona

Sunny Deol is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. He has had an illustrious career and has been a part of some of the biggest films in Bollywood. The actor is known for his action roles and enjoys a massive fan following in the country. Even though the actor earned most of his popularity in the 90s, the Ghatak actor has once again gained nationwide recognition after the success of his highly anticipated film Gadar 2. Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar. The sequel is also directed by Anil Sharma and has the same cast as Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. Recently, it was released in theatres, and it has become a massive hit among the audience. Now an interview with Danny Denzongpa, who acted in various projects with Sunny Deol in the 90s, has been going viral on social media, where he has praised the Gadar actor for his personality.

Danny Denzongpa and Sunny Deol have worked in various successful films together, like Ghatak, Yatim, Indian, Big Brother, and more. An older video of the Bollywood villain has gone viral, in which he was seen praising Sunny. In the interview, he said, “Sunny is one of those rare actors who can play larger-than-life characters. He is such a good-looking man and is also physically very strong, so when he comes on screen, he makes the audience believe that he can beat up to 15-20 people single-handedly."