When David Dhawan Completed Mujhse Shaadi Karogi Shoot In Just 32 Days

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which was released in 2004, continues to be a perennial source of laughter even today drawing the audiences with its timeless comedy. A fascinating trivia has recently come to light, revealing that director David Dhawan shot this Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra starrer within 32 days.

This cinematic gem, a must-watch for family entertainment, boasts a remarkable behind-the-scenes story. The entire shooting for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was wrapped up in just 32 days, an impressive feat by any standard. Released 14 years ago on July 30, 2004, the film still tickles the funny bones of the viewers worldwide.

The movie’s premise revolves around a man grappling with anger management issues, who finds himself smitten with his neighbor’s daughter. But his carefully laid plans to win her heart are disrupted when a childhood friend unexpectedly enters the scene, setting the stage for a hilarious love triangle. Amidst the chaos, the film delivers consistent doses of entertainment. Notable tracks like Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din, Laal Dupatta, and the titular Mujhse Shaadi Karogi achieved massive popularity upon release and have retained their charm over the years.

Advertisement

A peek into the film’s production process reveals an interesting dynamic between the lead actors. Akshay Kumar shared that his shooting schedule was from 7 am to 11 am while Salman Khan rested. Scenes involving both actors were filmed afterward. Akshay would then depart until 4 pm, allowing Salman to film his solo scenes until 10 pm, effectively maximizing each actor’s efficiency.