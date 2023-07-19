When Deepika Padukone Said Alia Bhatt Had 'Friends With Benefits': 'Very Capable...'

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are good friends and it is very much visible too. Both are often seen praising each other. Well, an old video of them from Koffee With Karan has been doing around on social media. Their statements from the show have left fans divided on the internet.

A video, which has been shared by a fan page on Instagram, shows Alia and Deepika answering Karan Johar’s question. He has asked who had friends with benefits. Deepika was quick to reply and pointed the finger at Alia. Karan even asked who is capable of flirting with co-actors she isn’t seeing? Alia pointed towards Deepika. She then replied that Alia is very capable of doing this. As soon as the video shared on social media, fans were seen rushing to comment. One of the fans wrote, “That look that deepika gives in the end has me dying." Another wrote, “Oh my…Alia did friends with benefits."

Watch the video:

On the work front, Pinkvilla has reported that Alia will next star in Vasan Bala’s action thriller. The report also says that the shooting is expected to start in September 2023. She is currently gearing up for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Ranveer Singh and Alia are currently busy in promoting the romantic drama which also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Karan Johar has returned to direction after seven years.

Alia is set to join the YRF Spy Universe as its first female super-agent to have a standalone spy film of her own.