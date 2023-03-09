Dhanush is one of the busiest actors today. The multi-talented actor has donned many caps including the director, singer and producer and aced them with perfection. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released bi-lingual film Vaathi/Sir which has entered the Rs 100 crore club. It is safe to say that Dhanush went through his fair share of ups and downs during his initial days in the industry. One of his old interviews has resurfaced on the internet where he revealed that he was body shamed on the sets of his film by the cast and crew.

He talked about when people on the sets of his 2003 film Kaadhal Kondein made fun of his looks and after hearing those comments, he went back to his car and cried out loud. It is worth noting that Dhanush made his debut in 2002 with the sleeper hit film Thulluvadho Ilamai, which was helmed by his father Kasthuri Raja.

During a 2015 interview with Vijay Sethupathim Anirudh Ravichanfer and Satish, the Ranjhanna actor recalled his initial days in the industry and how they used to make fun of him. He shared that while shooting for Kaadhal Kondein, he was asked who the hero was.

Dhanush pointed out to someone else from the cast he was not ready to face any more insults. “However, later when they came to know that I was the hero, everyone on the set laughed at me. They said, ‘hey look at the auto-driver, he is the hero’ and so on. I went to my car and cried out loud as I was a young boy and did not have composure back then. There is not even one person who had not trolled and body-shamed me," he added.

The Atrangi Re actor also mentioned that he began thinking that “why can’t an auto driver be a hero?"

Even though Dhanush was trolled and body-shamed on the sets of Kaadhal Kondein, the film was the turning point in his career. He managed to impress the audience with his performance in the film. The film is helmed by Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan and features Sonia Agarwal as the female lead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush will be next seen in Captain Miller directed by Arun Matheswaran. The action film features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and Sundeep Kishan in prominent roles. He also has director Sekhar Kammula’s next in the pipeline.

