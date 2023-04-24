When Dharmendra's First Wife Prakash Defended Him Against 'Womaniser' Tag, Spoke About Hema Malini

Bollywood superstar Dharmendra, who is also known as the He-Man in the industry for his fitness, has always charmed his fans with his acting and superior looks. Dharmendra, who has always been in the news for his personal life, married his first wife, Prakash Kaur, in 1954, but the actor fell in love again and married actress Hema Malini without divorcing his first wife.

In an interview with Stardust in 1981, Prakash Kaur spoke about Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s relationship. She explained that Dharmendra was the first and last person to enter her life. He is the father of her children, and she has a lot of love and respect for him. She added that whatever is happening is happening, and she doesn’t understand whether she should blame them or her fate. She knows that no matter how far they go, whenever I need them, they will be with me. She said that she has a lot of faith in him.

Talking about Hema Malini, Prakash Kaur said that if she were in Hema’s place, she would never do that. But she understands what Hema must be going through. But as a wife and a mother, she can’t approve of all the things she did. Prakash Kaur even defended Dharmendra when the world called him a “womaniser".

Hema Malini and Dharmendra first met during the 1970 shoot of their film, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Their pairing was loved by the fans, and after that, they were paired opposite each other quite often. while working with each other, the duo fell in love. However, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children. He didn’t divorce his first wife, and he married Hema Malini in 1980. Reportedly, as the actor didn’t divorce Prakash Kaur, he adopted Islam and then married Hema Malini.

Dharmendra has six children from both of his wives. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta, and Vijeta from Prakash Kaur, and Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from Hema Malini

Prakash Kaur is a housewife, while Dharmendra was last seen in the web series named Taj: Divided by Blood. He played the character of Salim Chishti in the series. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

