When Director Priyadarshan Pulled A Prank On Mohanlal While Shooting For Chithram

Director Priyadarshan and Mohanlal are huge names in the Malayalam film industry. While Priyadarshan has proved his capabilities as a director in Hindi cinema as well, Mohanlal has primarily worked in the Malayalam cinema. Both artists teamed up for the 1988 film Chithram which was a big hit with the masses.

During the shoot of Chithram, Priyadarshan reportedly decided to put up a challenging yet interesting task for Mohanlal, and said, “I am going to give Lal a job." Singer MG Sreekumar, a close friend of both Priyadarshan and Mohanlal, immediately asked the director what kind of job he planned to give to Mohanlal. Priyadarshan told Sreekumar that he would make it look like Mohanlal had been selected to sing the song Swaminatha Paripalaya.

The director also said that he would ask Mohanlal to record this track in a single take. The Kireedam actor developed cold feet to hear this condition posed by the director. The actor confided to Sreekumar that he didn’t know how to sing and would not be able to fulfil the condition put up by Priyadarshan. Sreekumar, who knew Priyadarshan’s plan, just played along and didn’t reveal anything. Mohanlal, at last, decided to follow the director’s orders to give singing a shot.

Everyone was surprised by the outcome as Mohanlal pulled off the singing brilliantly. Swaminatha Paripalaya became one of the most memorable songs ever and is still etched in the hearts of moviegoers. The final cut of Swaminatha Paripalaya was retained in Chithram in the vocals of MG Sreekumar only. Sreekumar recounted in an interview that Lalettan (as Mohanlal is called by fans) brilliantly lip-synced to the track.