When Disha Patani Confessed To Pursuing Tiger Shroff: 'I Was Trying To Impress Him, It Didn't Work'

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who were rumoured to be dating for a few years, parted ways in mid 2022. Now, almost a year later, the duo was captured together for an event. They were seen arriving together for an event in Delhi. Tiger’s sister Krishna also accompanied them. It was India’s premier professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion and the brainchild of Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna.

Amid speculations of a patch up, an old interview of Disha, wherein she talks about Tiger, is going viral. During the chat, before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha was asked if she was dating Tiger Shroff and she said, “No I am not dating him. I think because I’m not that cute. I’m not cute enough for him. I was trying to impress him, but it didn’t work. I guess he already has too many beautiful actresses around him, he doesn’t give me importance."

While Tiger and Disha remained silent about the break-up speculations, reports suggested that Tiger had moved on with Akanksha Sharma, with whom he has collaborated on two music videos. These include ‘Casanova’ and ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’