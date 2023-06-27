When 'Drunk' Dharmendra Allegedly Stopped Hema Malini From Marrying Jeetendra

Hema Malini may have been very happy with her “unconventional marriage" with Dharmendra, but her parents were against her relationship with the Chupke Chupke star, who was already married to Prakash Kaur when he fell in love with Hema.

According to Hema’s authorised biography Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, her mother Jaya Chakravathy tried to convince the actress to marry Jeetendra instead. Hema and Jeetendra’s families had even flown down to Chennai for their secret wedding but the news got leaked in a leading daily. A shocked Dharmendra travelled to Chennai along with Jeetendra’s then-girlfriend and now-wife Shobha to confront their respective partners.

Despite being repeatedly asked to leave, “a slightly drunk" Dharmendra refused to go, and was eventually allowed to talk to Hema alone, according to the biography, quoted by Hindustan Times in an article.

“Inside the room, the two were going through an emotional turmoil of catastrophic proportions. Dharmendra, distraught and on the verge of falling to pieces, kept begging Hema not to make such a ‘big mistake’. Outside, it was Shobha’s turn to give vent to her rage. When a nonchalant Jeetendra announced to Shobha his decision to marry Hema, apparently all hell broke loose," the book reads, according to HT.