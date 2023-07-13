When Emraan Hashmi Became A Household Name In Pakistan With This 2008 Film

Emraan Hashmi, known for his captivating dialogue delivery and charismatic personality, has emerged as one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry. Initially gaining fame with his bold and intense roles in movies like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Murder, and Zeher, he faced a series of flops that made him contemplate leaving the acting profession. Things started to change when Jannat: In Search of Heaven released 15 years ago on May 16, 2008, catapulting Emraan back into the limelight.

Jannat proved to be a major success at the box office, becoming the 5th highest-grossing film of the year. It not only captivated Indian audiences but also received accolades in Pakistan, drawing huge crowds to cinema halls in Lahore. Interestingly, the film’s release coincided with the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which contributed significantly to its success. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, Jannat revolves around Arjun (Emraan Hashmi), who becomes involved in match-fixing to make quick money. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with Zoya (Sonal Chauhan), who urges him to change his ways. Alongside its compelling storyline, brilliant performances, and adept direction, Jannat’s music played a crucial role in its lasting popularity. The film’s songs, such as Zara Sa and Haan Tu Hai, have become timeless hits cherished by audiences even today.

Following Jannat’s success, Emraan Hashmi continued to shine in the industry, delivering notable performances in a series of hit films. Currently, he is eagerly anticipating his role as a villain in the highly anticipated third installment of the Tiger franchise. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan in the titular role, is currently in post-production and is set to release on November 10. Emraan will also be seen in Shootout at Byculla, directed by Sanjay Gupta, which marks the third installment of the Shootout franchise after Shootout At Lokhandwala and Shootout At Wadala.