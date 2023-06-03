When Farida Jalal Was ‘Tense’ While Working With Rajesh Khanna In Aradhana

The 1969 Hindi film Aradhana was one of the string of consecutive superhits delivered by Rajesh Khanna between 1968 and 1972. The highest grossing film of the year was loved for Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore’s chemistry as well as the evergreen songs like Roop Tera Mastana and Mere Sapno ki Rani. Aradhana, however, had another actress as well whose beauty mesmerized audiences. It was Farida Jalal, who would later gain immense success, playing motherly roles. In Aradhana, Farida Jalal played the wife of Rajesh Khanna.

In an old archive video by Wild Films India, Farida Jalal is heard saying that working in Aradhana was not a pleasant experience for her. Rajesh Khanna was already halfway on his path to becoming a superstar while Farida Jalal was a newcomer. She said that Rajesh Khanna was not very comfortable working with as a newcomer and they were not so friendly on the sets. She described the shooting experience as ‘tense’ and called Rajesh Khanna not an easy co-star to work with.

She later added that they did become friends during the premiere of the film. Farida Jalal expressed regret that they did not become friends during the shooting of the film, which would have eased things down. It was only after the shooting completed that they got close.

It is interesting to note that both Rajesh Khanna and Farida Jalal were part of the same talent hunt contest that provided newcomers a platform into the film industry. However, the way their respective careers took off was vastly different.

After Rajesh Khanna died in 2012, Farida Jalal remembered him fondly and revealed how she was shy shooting romantic scenes with him. Speaking to ETimes, she said, “I will never forget the times we had together while Aradhana was being filmed. Particularly when I was requested to romance Rajesh Khanna, the superstar, for the song Baagon Mein Bahar Hai. I was too young, timid and shy, but Kaka helped me feel at ease. I will always treasure these memories".