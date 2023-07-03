When Feroz Khan Made Fun Of Shammi Kapoor’s Weight And Then...

Shammi Kapoor was the heartthrob of the nation during the late 50s and the entire 60s. His unique dance style and flawless performances grabbed the attention of the audience. His image in Bollywood was of a humble man and a fun-loving actor, a glimpse of which could be seen in his famous songs like Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe from the movie Junglee or Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Hue from Prince. But did you know he once had a heated argument with another star, Feroz Khan, and it became the talk of the town?

Feroz Khan and Shammi Kapoor were the leading actors of Bollywood at the time, with the Junglee actor being 8 years older than Feroz Khan. But despite the age gap, the two shared a great bond and were great friends. However, one incident caused quite some bitterness between them.

After the recording of the song Main Shayar To Nahin by Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia-starrer Bobby, Raj Kapoor hosted a party attended by the who’s-who of the industry. It also saw the attendance of Shammi Kapoor and Feroz Khan. Reportedly, during this same period, Shammi Kapoor gained weight and faced obstacles to get roles as the romantic lead hero.

Meanwhile, Feroz Khan was about to start shooting for Dharmatma. When he saw the Kashmir Ki Kali actor he made fun of his weight. He said that Shammi Kapoor could play the role of his father in the upcoming movie, Dharmatma. The statement made the actor lose his calm and got into a heated argument with Feroz Khan.