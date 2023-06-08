When Feroze Khan Had His Mercedes Destroyed For Action Sequence In Qurbani

Several big stars have graced the screens of Hindi cinema but few have been able to match the swag of Bollywood’s original cowboy Feroze Khan. Feroze Khan did not just believe in living life king-size but also in making films king-size. Feroze Khan made several films inspired by Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood’s wild west movies, the most famous of which was Khotay Sikkay. He was mostly seen riding a horse and sporting a hat in these films, which earned him the moniker ‘cowboy’.

And if we talk about the scale of his movies, you will be stunned to know that Feroze Khan had a Mercedes car destroyed for an action scene in a film in an era where more than half of the Indian population had not even seen a Mercedes automobile. We are talking about the 1980 movie Qurbani. The film, directed by Feroze Khan, starred him alongside Vinod Khanna. Qurbani was a lavishly made movie, with high-octane action scenes not seen before in Indian cinema.

Advertisement

There is a particular scene in the movie, where Feroze Khan sees the character played by Amrish Puri manhandle a beggar. In retaliation, Feroze Khan hops into the rich man’s Mercedes and takes it for a spin, ultimately crashing and destroying it. Feroze Khan had reportedly bought a Mercedes only to destroy it in the scene. It was considered madness at that time since the Mercedes was a huge luxury, beyond the reach of most people and there were only 8 Mercedes cars in the country at that time. However, Feroze Khan did the unthinkable because he was dedicated to his vision.