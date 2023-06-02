When Govinda Refused To Work With Madhuri Dixit For This Reason

Bollywood actors Govinda and Madhuri Dixit are one of the hit actors in the industry. They have worked together in movies like Paap Ka Ant, Maha-Sangram, Izzatdaar and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The couple were a huge hit and the audience cherished their on-screen chemistry and performance. But there came a time when Govinda refused to work with Madhuri.

Govinda has worked with many popular actresses like Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit and Neelam Kothari and the majority of his movies were a hit at the box office. Reportedly, the Raja Babu actor helped Madhuri Dixit a lot at the beginning of her career. As per reports, the Tezaab actress got the chance to work in the movie Sadaa Suhagan starring Jeetendra, Rekha and Govinda in the lead. However, during this time, Madhuri Dixit met ace director Subhash Ghai.

Subhash Ghai offered the Saajan actress a role in the movie Uttar Dakshin and she accepted it over Sadaa Suhagan. This left Govinda upset with the actress for her decision. Later, Sadaa Suhagan ended up becoming a super hit movie while Subhash Ghai’s directorial tanked at the box office. Reportedly in an interview later, Madhuri Dixit mentioned that she did not do anything wrong. She did what she thought was right for her career. She also added that had it been any other actress she would also have thought the same way. Later, in 1988 she made her mark in Bollywood with her powerful performance in the movie Tezaab, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher.

In 1989, Govinda and Madhuri Dixit were roped in for the movie Paap Ka Ant for which the actor refused to act with the Dil actress. Reportedly, he told the director that either he will be in the movie or Madhuri. But it was with the intervention of his co-star Rajesh Khanna, whom he held in high regard, did he agree to sign the movie and impressed their fans with his acting chops and dance skills.