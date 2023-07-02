When Hema Malini, Esha Deol Made Shocking Statements About Dharmendra: 'He Doesn't Like...'

Dharmendra and Hema Malini had a romance like no other in Bollywood. Having been married to Prakash Kaur and welcoming four children together, Dharmendra fell head over heels for Bollywood’s Dream Girl in the 1970s. The couple went on to marry and had two daughters, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol. While the family often shares photos with Dharmendra, a few years ago, Hema admitted that Dharmendra was not always available.

Speaking with Simi Garewal on her famous chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Hema hinted that Dharmendra was around enough to help her make parenting decisions. “Only to take a few decisions, regarding children, that’s the only thing. They don’t want you to go wrong anywhere. There’s a time you need his support. He’s always there to give the support. Whenever he’s in Bombay, he comes to see the children, he’s with them and asks about what they are doing, and their studies."

While Dharmendra was a supportive father, Hema admitted that he was a protective and conservative man. “In dresses, he’s very particular, he likes them to always be in salwar kameez. So, my daughters, the moment he’s coming, they’ll wear salwaar kameez and come," she said.

“My stage performances, he hasn’t seen any of them, though it is so popular all over. He feels I look very different on the stage, from somewhere else and I don’t belong to him, so he doesn’t want to see," Hema added.

When Esha and Ahana joined Hema in a later portion of the episode, the Dhoom actress also spoke about Dharmendra’s conservative school of thought. “We are not allowed to go out that often. Mama’s there so we manage to go out for sports. We had to go for state level outside Bombay, he said no, I didn’t go. He doesn’t like us wearing sleeveless tops and short pants. Whenever he comes home, we wear trousers or salwar kameez," Esha revealed.

The video of the chat was shared by a Reddit user on the platform and has now gone viral. Watch: