When Hema Malini Revealed Never Cooking Food For Dharmendra, Said 'Both of Us Were Busy'

Hema Malini tied the knot with Dharmendra in May 1980. Even though Dharmendra was very fond of food, during one of her appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show, the Dream Girl of Bollywood revealed that she never cooked food to impress him. “I never had to cook. I never had to cook to make Dharam Ji happy. Both of us were busy with work," she said.

However, Hema Malini further shared that she started to cook only after her daughters Esha and Ahana Deol started going to school. “When the kids were born, then I realised how important it is to know cooking. When she (Esha) used to go to school, her friends will show her, ‘See my mother has made this, my mother had made that.’ They would ask her, ‘What has your mother made?’ So, they would come home and get very angry and say, ‘Aap kuch nahi bana rahe hain (You are not cooking anything).’ So, I felt bad and I called my mother and told her that because you didn’t teach me cooking, I am facing this," Hema recalled.

Hema Malini also revealed she started to cook during their family holidays abroad. She revealed how she used to call her mother from London and seek recipes for Rasam. “My full-fledged cooking began during our holidays abroad. I would call my mother from London to Bombay and ask her what to do," she shared.