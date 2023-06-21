When Hema Malini's Daughter Esha Deol Met Dharmendra's 1st Wife Prakash Kaur: 'She Left Me After…’

Although Esha Deol did not attend Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wedding with Drisha Acharya, she ensured to send him her love. Esha made headlines earlier in the day after she wished Karan and Sunny’s family over the wedding on Instagram. The sweet gesture reminded fans that Sunny and Esha have left the past behind and shared an amicable bond. However, did you know, it was through Sunny Deol that Esha Deol met Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur?

In the biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, as reported by Navbharat Times, Esha opened up about how she became the first member from Hema Malini’s family to enter Prakash Kaur’s house. It was claimed that Hema’s side of the family was not allowed to enter Dharmendra’s house. Esha revealed that she shared a close bond with Dharmendra’s brother, who is also Abhay Deol’s father Ajeet Deol. However, in 2015, he fell ill and Esha wanted to meet him.

Esha recalled that he was being treated at Dharmendra’s house and Esha had no other go but to visit him at home. When Sunny helped her meet Ajeet at Dharmendra’s home, Esha ran into Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra’s first wife and that was her first interaction with her. “I touched her feet and she left me after blessing me," she said.