When Hrithik Roshan Said He Has 'No Plans of Getting Married Again' Post Divorce With Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan, also known as Bollywood’s Greek God is in a romantic relationship with singer-actress Saba Azad. The War actor was recently spotted with his girlfriend at an event during the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The couple is frequently papped together at events and date nights around Mumbai. In case you missed it, during an old interview with Filmfare, Hrithik was asked if he had ever considered getting married again. The actor said that he had “no plans of getting married again. "

“Today, I cannot think of remarriage. I feel satiated, I feel content. As of now, no thought has gone in that direction. I've discovered that human needs are few. There's a way of being self-reliant and self-sufficient at most times. But again, one doesn't know. You cannot be certain of anything, even your own words. Your words will change. Two years from now I might be saying something else. And in that contradiction lies growth," he was quoted as saying.

According to reports, Hrithik and Saba began dating in early 2022. They made the relationship official when they arrived at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration in May of the same year.

In the same 2017 interview, Hrithik was also asked how he coped with his separation from Sussanne and if it was more difficult for them due to the media's attention. To this, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor responded by stating that he did not want to single out this particular issue and say that it was more challenging for a celebrity, as there are other areas where they have advantages. Hrithik added that he had learned to have immense trust in life, and sometimes a situation that appears unfavourable can lead to unexpected successes. Hrithik also gave an example of how he was initially told by a doctor that he would never be able to dance due to his rheumatism and scoliosis, but he went on to become a celebrated dancer.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in December 2000. They welcomed Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridhaan Roshan in 2008.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor are part of the film.

