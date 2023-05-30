When Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil Gave Him The Much-needed Hit After Back-to-back Flops

Superstar Hrithik Roshan is considered one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. He has charmed everyone with his charismatic personality, exceptional dancing skills, and fantastic acting abilities. He made his debut in the 2000 hit film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai left an indelible mark on the audience through his performance. Over the years, he has worked on some of the biggest hits, like Koi…Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Krrish, etc. However, the actor also saw a major dip in his career. There were times when the actor had back-to-back flops.

However, he made a comeback with 2017’s Kaabil. According to reports, Hrithik had two major flops before the release of Kaabil. Bang Bang! and Mohenjo Daro both failed to impress the audience and were declared flops at the box office. As a result, Hrithik decided to collaborate once again with his father, Rakesh Roshan. The hit father-son duo has worked on various films together. The film was released, and it was a huge hit at the box office.

Reportedly, it was found that the shooting of the project had been completed in just 77 days. It also turned out to be profitable for the producers, as it was made on a budget of Rs 35 crore and went on to earn Rs 200 crore at the box office.

The film was a suspense thriller, and the story and dialogue were well-liked by the audience. It was directed by Sanjay Gupta. It starred Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, and Rohit Roy in prominent roles. The music was given by Rajesh Roshan and Salim-Suleiman, and the songs were a huge hit.

Kaabil helped Hrithik establish himself again as a superstar. After the success of Kaabil, he was seen in Super30, where he portrayed the role of popular teacher Anand Kumar. It became a huge hit as well. He did another film in the same year, called War. It was an action-packed spy thriller and is one of the highest-grossing films at the box office.

Currently, he is shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.