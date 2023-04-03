When Hyper Aadi Gave A Shout Out To ‘Real Hero’ Ravi Teja

One of the most anticipated crime action thrillers Ravanasura starring Ravi Teja is all set to hit the cinemas this Friday, April 7. At the pre-release event held at Shilpa Kala Vedhika in Hyderabad on Saturday, actor Hyper Aadi, who is known for his brilliant comic timing in the show Jabardasth, heaped praises for Ravi. Hyper Aadi shared that as long as Ravi Teja is there in the Telugu film industry, anyone with talent can rise to fame.

Speaking at the event, Hyper Aadi mentioned that a person who becomes successful is known as a star but a real hero is when (they help) rise and pull ten more people along with (them). “That real hero is Ravi Teja. As long as Ravi Teja is there in the Telugu film industry, anyone with talent can get on the red bus," he added.

Hyper Aadi also said that if someone wants to become a director and narrate the story to Ravi Teja and he likes it, then the actor will work with them. Hyper Aadi even stated that if someone wants to be an artist and that person has the talent then, Ravi Teja will make him a star.

The film, Ravanasura, is a murder mystery. Ravi Teja plays the role of a criminal lawyer. In the trailer, Ravi Teja hinted to the viewers that he is a perpetrator, as he can be heard saying, “To commit murder is a crime, but to commit it without being caught is an art."

Alongside Ravi Teja, the film also features Megha Akash and Anu Emmanuel. The Sudheer Varma’s directorial film also stars Faria Abdullah, Krishna Penumarthi, Sushanth Anumolu and Pujita Ponnada, among others in supporting roles.

Apart from Ravanasura, Ravi Teja will also be seen in Vamsee’s Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film also features Anupam Kher and Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon in key roles.

