In over a year, Malayalam cinema has lost one of its best on-screen pairs. The evergreen KPAC Lalitha died on February 22 last year, and now actor Innocent died on Sunday, March 26, at the age of 75. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi earlier this month, after he complained of respiratory issues. KPAC Lalitha and Innocent’s on-screen pairing was loved by the cine-goers. Both actors received immense love from the audiences, as well as the critics for their spot-on comic timings and natural acting skills. Innocent once said that Lalitha gets the best out of him, in terms of acting.

According to Manorama Online, Innocent once shared that Lalitha was already a noted actress when he met her for the first time. At that time he was just stepping his foot in the world of cinema. “But, she greeted me as a friend. An actress like Lalitha did not have to pay that much attention to me," he added.

Advertisement

Speaking more about their on-screen chemistry and how he used to recommend Lalitha to filmmakers, Innocent had said, “Later I became an actor. I acted along with her in numerous films. During all these years of my film career, whenever the director or scriptwriter asked who should be acting alongside me, I would say it would be nice if Lalitha essayed that role".

He also revealed that before that he would never suggest anyone else’s name, and it was not because of their friendship or close acquaintance. “It was my selfishness that I would be able to perform better with Lalitha acting alongside me," he shared.

In an interview in 2014, Lalitha also shared about her chemistry with Innocent. She shared an anecdote that Innocent would go to the sets thinking he will have Kavya Madhavan or some young actress as a co-star. “And then he will find out that I’m his co-star. For Priyadarshan’s Aamayum Muyalum, he came with a lot of expectations. But, waiting for him was me, again," she quipped.

Both Innocent and KPAC Lalitha have worked in more than 25 films together, some of which include Manichithrathazhu, Kottayam Kunjachan, Godfather, and Sasneham.

Read all the Latest Movies News here