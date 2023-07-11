When Jaya Bachchan Revealed Why She Quit Movies After Marriage: 'Teen Bachche Sambhaalne Padte...'

An old video of Jaya Bachchan has surfaced online in which she can be seen talking about quitting movies after welcoming two kids with Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya, who has two children, Shweta Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan, restricted her work after her marriage.

“Those were the days when there wasn’t much action in movies. Maybe it all started and therefore, we aren’t able to work much (laughs)," Jaya said in the interview and then added, “I haven’t started working yet. I have to handle 3 children (laughs)." Amitabh Bachchan, who had also joined his wife for the interview, jokingly explained, “We have two children and the third one is me." Watch the video here:

Jaya Bachchan has never shied away from talking about taking a sabbatical in order to take care of her children. Last year, the actress-turned-politician appeared on her granddaughter Navya Nanda’s podcasts when the latter talked about the ‘sacrifices’ women have to make for their families. However, Jaya objected to this and said, “I don’t think sacrifice is the right word that I would use. I would say that you are putting somebody else’s requirements, emotions and thoughts before yours. It is not a sacrifice, I think when you do something from within you, it is not a sacrifice. You know you are an educated girl, you are a smart girl, why should you be saying sacrifice."