When Jaya Bachchan's Confession Left Amitabh Bachchan Surprised

In the chaotic world of showbiz, where relationships don’t last long is a popular belief, veteran stars Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have already clocked 50 years of a successful marriage. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony back in 1973. Back during their appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Jaya Bachchan spoke about her relationship with the Sholay legend. The actress confirmed it was indeed love at first sight for her but added that she also felt “frightened" around him.

The revelation came when Simi Garewal said, “Jaya Ji you said that you knew right away you’d marry this man," The veteran diva smiled and nodded a “Yes". To which the host asked, “How could you know?" Jaya Bachchan replied, “Well, I didn’t know I would marry this man. But I got frightened."

While Simi Garewal pressed, “Why tell me?" the revelation was quite a shocker for Amitabh Bachchan who asked twice, “You got frightened?" With Jaya’s nodding “Yes", the Sholay actor seemed quite surprised, “Oh, it’s the first time you’ve said that." Finally, the iconic diva revealed that she would allow Amitabh Bachchan to dictate things to her. “I got frightened because he was the only one who, out of a lot of people that I’ve known, could dictate things to me, and I allowed him to do that," she explained.

When the host presses, “But you needed someone like that." A smiling Jaya answered, “I think so." Catch a glimpse of the old interview below: