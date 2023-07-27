When Jr NTR's Wife Wowed Fans In Rs 1 Crore Saree At Their Wedding Back In 2011

Jr NTR, a leading star in the Telugu film industry and the son of renowned actor-turned-politician Nandamuri, made headlines in 2011 when he tied the knot with Lakshmi Pranathi, the daughter of top businessman Narne Srinivasa Rao from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The extravagant wedding, with a budget of approximately Rs 100 crore, caught the attention of many, but it was Lakshmi Pranathi’s stunning attire that stole the show.

The bride looked resplendent in a golden Kanjeevaram saree, estimated to be worth a staggering Rs 1 crore. The traditional weave featured intricate gold and silver threads, complemented by a striking gold and diamond necklace, diamond studs, and matching bangles, adding to her regal allure. Jr NTR himself looked dashing in a traditional white kurta and dhoti, perfectly complementing his bride’s grandeur.

The opulence of the event did not stop at the outfits. The mandap, where the wedding took place, was reportedly constructed for Rs 18 crore, reflecting the extravagance that marked the celebration. The star-studded guest list included 3,000 celebrities, and even 12,000 fans were fortunate enough to be part of the auspicious occasion.

Both Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi hail from prominent political backgrounds. Lakshmi Pranathi’s mother played a significant role in arranging the marriage and is the niece of the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) President, N. Chandrababu Naidu.