Kangana Ranaut is considered one of the most opinionated personalities in Bollywood. The actress has made her mark in B-town with her acting skills and bold behaviour. She recently revealed that she mortgaged all of her property to make her next film called Emergency. Kangana has definitely taken a huge risk by becoming the film’s producer and director. If the film does not do well, it will reportedly affect her financially. About two months ago, Kangana was asked about her fear of losing at Emergency’s wrap-up party. She was asked whether she was prepared to face bankruptcy, and Kangana proved once again why she is known for her fearlessness.

Kangana stated that she came to Mumbai with just Rs 500; and at the time, she held her head high and made a place for herself in the industry. So she said that even if she loses it all, she still dares to rise and build an empire for herself. Kangana is one of those actresses not afraid to admit her flaws, which is one of the reasons why she is both admirable and inspiring.

Advertisement

Kangana recently spoke positively about Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan at an event, after taking an indirect jab at big-budget films earlier. This did not sit well with netizens, and she was called out for her double standards. Kangana is frequently seen slamming and speaking out against the Khans; but it appears that after reconciling with Salman Khan, she is now ready to reconcile with Shah Rukh Khan as well.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher will play the political leader JP Narayan, while Milind Soman will play war hero Sam Manekshaw in the film Emergency. Shreyas Talpade will play the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Mahima Chaudhry and late actor Satish Kaushik played important roles too. The film’s production began last year.

This political drama is produced by Kangana’s home production, Manikarnika Films. The film has been written by Ritesh Shah, who previously collaborated with her for Dhaakad. Emergency is set to be released in theatres this year.

Advertisement

Kangana is also working on Tejas. She will be seen in the film playing the role of an Air Force pilot. She will also serve as producer for Tiku Weds Sheru, a film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Read all the Latest Movies News here