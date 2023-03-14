Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has risen to be one of the glittering names in the entertainment world. He has laughed his way into the hearts of many with his excellent comic timing and witty remarks. Expect a laughter riot whenever Kapil is on the screen. However, someone has said it right — the brightest smiles hide the deepest pains.

Kapil, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Zwigato, recently had an interaction with Aaj Tak on a special program, Seedhi Baat. On the show, he recalled the difficult times after his father was diagnosed with cancer, leading to the day when his father breathed his last, leaving him completely shattered.

The comedy king revealed that his father, Jeetendra Kumar Punj, was undergoing cancer treatment in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. According to India Today, in 1997, Kapil’s father was diagnosed with the illness. Kapil, who was 19 or 20 years old at the time, remembered how he was devastated upon learning about his father’s illness. Although he cried profusely at the time, Kapil decided to conceal the information from his father.

Advertisement

However, unlike Kapil, his father did not give much thought to the seriousness of the disease, taking it lightly. The comedian added that one day, his father took him by surprise, asking Kapil about the cancer report. Kapil recounted that even today when he visits the Safdarjung Hospital for medical purposes, he gets stirred up with old memories of his father.

Kapil Sharma further said that he used to accompany his father to the hospital for regular checkups. The Zwigato actor added that the last 5-6 days before his father’s demise were quite painful. His father had to be admitted to the ICU. As the days passed, his condition worsened so much that Kapil himself started praying to God that he takes his father away, to relieve him from the pain. Jeetendra Kumar Punj passed away in 2004.

Kapil who is almost always accompanied by his mother on The Kapil Sharma Show concluded by saying, “My mother is always there on all my shows. Even when I go somewhere outside, I take her with me. I keep her with me always. She gets so happy seeing me. So yeah, sometimes I do feel agar hote papa to unhe bhot accha lagta."

Advertisement

Coming back to Zwigato, the film has been directed by Nandita Das. The drama film is bankrolled by Applause Entertainment. It revolves around a delivery agent in Bhubaneswar who struggles to get accustomed to the world obsessed with algorithms and ratings. Zwigato is slated to hit the big screens on March 17.

Read all the Latest Movies News here