When Karan Johar Asked John Abraham 'One Woman You Would Cheat On Bipasha Basu For': 'More Than...'

John Abraham had made several headlines when he appeared on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan along with his Dostana co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan. Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, while KJo produced the movie.

Now, an old clip from that episode is making rounds on Reddit. The video shows John Abraham playing the infamous rapid-fire round with Karan Johar. In the video, Karan Johar asks a series of controversial questions to John, including who he would “hook up" with if he woke up as “a gay," his “wildest fantasy," and one woman he would “cheat on Bipasha (Basu) for," among others.

Without any hesitation, John Abraham replies to all the questions. While he expresses his desire to hooking up with Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt. He quips, “One?" when asked who would be the one woman he would cheat on Bipasha for. “It’s a fun show, na? More than one," he adds. Bipasha Basu and John Abraham dated each other for about nine years. They parted ways in 2011.

In another season, Karan Johar had also told John how he wasn’t so sure about the fact that the actor would become a star in Bollywood one day. Karan said, “I thought you (John) would be great on the ramp and definitely not on the screen, so when you came to me ‘I said you should weigh your options and do other stuff.’"

In the same episode, John Abraham called out Karan Johar for offering him a forgettable part in his hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Karan approached John to play a small role of Robby (played by Vikas Sethi), a college guy interested in Kareena Kapoor’s Poo.