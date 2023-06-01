When Karan Johar Asked Tabu About Her Rumoured Relationship With Nagarjuna

Tabu, one of the top Bollywood actresses, has been a part of independent as well as mainstream cinema. She has worked in movies with exceptional storylines, powerful characters and dynamic relationships. Tabu has featured in works like Maachis, Chandni Bar, Maqbool, Haider, and The Namesake as well as Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hera Pheri, Virasat, Drishyam and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Hyderabad-born actress has also acted in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films such as Ninne Pelladatha, Kandukondain Kandukondain and Pandurangadu.

Time and again, her professional life has been the buzz of the time, while the gossip mills were rife about her alleged affairs be it with actor Sanjay Kapoor or south star Nagarjuna. Tabu and Sanjay starred together for Prem which was the actor’s debut film. Reportedly, the duo was dating and later after their breakup, they did not talk or meet each other, which caused a delay in releasing the movie.

However, it was her rumoured relationship with Nagarjuna that once dominated the news. If rumours are anything to go by, Tabu reportedly was in love with him for 10 years and lived together but never tied the knot. However, at that time, the south star was married. As per reports, Nagarjuna allegedly refused to acknowledge the relationship in public.

But Tabu has always denied her affair with the Criminal actor. On an episode of Koffee with Karan, hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar, she said the rumours have been constant since the actress was 16 years old. When the host asked her if the rumours were true and if she was about to move to Hyderabad for him she responded saying, “Not because of him. It is because I made a house for myself there and because I belong to Hyderabad." She further added that the media wants to create an image of hers that no matter how many boyfriends come and go, she still loves the Brahmastra actor. She went on to call him “one of the closest people" in her life and her relationship with him is most important to Tabu. In the same episode, she revealed that the actor is “very dear" to her and nothing can ever change that equation between them.

While Tabu is single today, Nagarjuna is currently married to Amala Akkineni. The two stars have worked together in Telugu films like Aavida Maa Aavide, Ninne Pelladatha, and Sisindri.