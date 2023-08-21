When Karan Johar Revealed Kajol's Secret Crush

Kajol who was used to rule the silver screen and our hearts in the 90s is now back in the news for her recently released web series The Trial. The actress has been married to Bollywood star Ajay Devgn for more than two decades now and was one of the few actresses in the 90s who steered clear of linkup rumours. She, however, had a crush on a leading actor in Bollywood as revealed by filmmaker Karan Johar.

During a TV show, Karan Johar revealed that she once had a crush on Yeh Dillagi co-star Akshay Kumar. Kajol and Akshay were prominent figures in the film industry in the 1990s. Despite their popularity, the duo shared the screen for just one film which hit the screens in 1994.

In one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show earlier, Karan Johar disclosed an amusing incident where both he and Kajol kept on looking for Akshay Kumar during the premiere of the film Henna.

During a game, Maniesh Paul asked the question to Karan, “Apart from Ajay sir, who was Kajol mam’s Bollywood crush?" Karan’s response came with a smile as he wrote on a slate, “She had a big crush on," and revealed the name, Akshay Kumar. Kajol’s smile confirmed the accuracy of his answer. Additionally, during the game, Kajol playfully suggested that if not a filmmaker, Karan could have been a choreographer.