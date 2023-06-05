Shah Rukh Khan Shocked As Karan Johar Asks Young Girl If ‘SRK Looks Sexy…’ In Viral Video; Watch

Karan Johar’s iconic chat show, Koffee with Karan, has long been a fan favourite. From celebrities spilling beans about their personal lives to the lineup of guests each season, the show has captivated audiences for years. Recently, a short clip from an earlier season of the show has resurfaced online. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol make an appearance as guests, while Karan is seen interacting with a group of children. What initially seems like another entertaining segment takes an unexpected turn, leaving online users stunned by the conversation that unfolds.

The video shows a lighthearted conversation between Karan Johar and a group of children that took an unexpected turn, leaving both the guests, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol, as well as the viewers, astonished. Karan Johar asked a young girl what she liked most about Shah Rukh Khan. The fan mentioned, “I love his personality, the way he walks, and his looks." The host further inquired about her favourite Shah Rukh Khan movies. The little girl said, “I love his Don and Kal Ho Na Ho, he has a different look in Don." Following up on this reply, Karan asked, “He looks sexy in Don? And the young fan said, “Yes." Karan Johar further urged her to say something to the star, and the girl added, “Shah Rukh, You are very sexy." The actor was initially in awe of his fan but her last reaction visibly shocked him. Even the other invitees were surprised by the response from a young fan.

The resurfaced clip of Karan Johar’s conversation with young children has stirred a wave of discontentment on the internet. Users expressed their dissatisfaction with Karan’s line of questioning, deeming it inappropriate for the young participants. One user criticized Karan for overstepping boundaries, while another exclaimed their astonishment at his conduct.

Further, in the clip, Karan Johar directed his attention towards a young boy, encouraging him to recite dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic film, Don. Additionally, another fan girl shared her deep admiration for the superstar, revealing her collection of his posters and even serenading the audience with a rendition of the famous song, “Tujhe Dekha Toh" from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Koffee with Karan, the widely popular talk show, made its debut in 2004 and has successfully completed seven seasons as of 2022. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, a subsidiary of Karan Johar’s esteemed Dharma Productions, the show has consistently captivated audiences with its engaging format and intriguing celebrity guests. While fans eagerly await the announcement of the next season, the air date for its return is yet to be disclosed. Koffee with Karan has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, and viewers around the world anticipate its future installments with excitement and curiosity.