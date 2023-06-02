When Kareena Kapoor Said It's Every Girl's Dream to Be Thin: 'Being Fat Is Not Sexy'

Throwback moments often make for interesting stories. Back in the day, when celebrities were more vocal, controversies were frequent. Currently, one particular subject of discussion is gaining popularity on social media. During a media interaction back in 20212, Kareena Kapoor had make a rather shocking revelation. She had said, that being larger in size is not desirable.

According to various reports in Indiatimes, BollywoodLife and Koimoi, the actress reportedly had said, “"I have gone back to the size-zero look I had in Tashan, but this time it is curvier. I wanted this body for my item song in the film. Since it is a rigorous and raunchy number, I decided to go for a slim and sexy look. But I still have curves in the right places. It may be a trend now with some actors, but I definitely don’t want to look plump or fat! Being fat is not sexy! Anyone who says that is talking crap. Voluptuous is sexy, but fat is out. Any woman who says she doesn’t want to be thin is talking nonsense. It’s every girl’s dream."

For Tashaan, Kareena had put together a routine of yoga and diet. “It isn’t about diets only. I did my regular yoga exercises there too. I do 40 minutes of asanas and 50 surya namaskars," she had said. Cut to 2023 and Kareena is one of the most real stars on social media. She regularly posts no-makeup selfies on Instagram.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently began shooting for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, back by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.