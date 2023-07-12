When Karisma Lost Her Cool After Raveena Accused Her of 'Ganging Up' With Salman: 'How Dare She...'

Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon who are now friends, reportedly shared bad blood back in the day. It was reported, that the two actors had a difficult relationship and weren’t even on talking terms when they shot for Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna. Raveena had in fact even claimed that Salman and Karisma ‘ganged up’ against her.

Kareena had then reacted to the allegations in an interview with Stardust. Back in the 90s, When Karisma was 16, she told to Stardust, “What does Raveena mean by saying Salman and I gang up against her? Salman and I are both busy stars, and we have better things to do in life than ganging up against Raveena. I’m sure Salman will agree with me on that."

When asked about Raveena having issues with her, Karisma added, “How dare she say that my mother doesn’t acknowledge her? In fact, when they meet, it’s Raveena who doesn’t say hello to her. We’re all taught good manners and we should use them. Raveena should know how to respect seniors."

Advertisement

This year, in an interview with ETimes, Raveena talked about the same. She shared, “Well, Salman and me have bonded today as we have grown older as such thick friends and there’s mutual respect and love for each other. He’s the kind you call when you’re in trouble and he’ll be there for you. He might not be there with you for your happy times but he’ll definitely be there for you in your bad times so he is that kind of a person."