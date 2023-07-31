When Karisma Kapoor Lost Her Cool Because Of Shahid Kapoor During This Song Shoot

Actor Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk in 2003. Today, he has done at least 40 Bollywood movies, which also include some of his superhits such as Jab We Met, Haider and Kabir Singh. Before starting his career in Hindi cinema as an actor, Shahid Kapoor was a background dancer. He was a part of several hit Bollywood songs such as Aishwarya Rai’s Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave and Karisma Kapoor’s Le Gayi. Recalling his old days, Shahid recently admitted that he was nervous during the shoot of the song Le Gayi from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. While interacting with a media portal, Shahid spoke about an incident which made Karisma angry during the shoot. He said that he was nervous and due to this, he was forgetting the steps. As a result of this, Karisma had to give 15 retakes for the song, which made her extremely angry.

Shahid recalled, “There was one slightly offbeat guy. I swear, with really big hair on his head, that’s me… Karisma had to do 15 retakes because of me. And, once she turned back and said ye kaun hai? Kaun Hai Ye? (Who is this?). And, I was like hiding myself and saying main nahi hoon, main nahi hoon. I had just joined Shyamak Davar and my hair used to settle down half a beat after I settled down. So, it was not my fault. It was just the length of my hair."