Raja Hindustani, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, released on November 15, 1996, and gained favourable reviews for its storyline, performances and music. The film also caused a sensation for a kissing scene performed by the lead stars Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Little do cine buffs know that the intimate scene was performed under the most difficult circumstances. Karisma had spilled the beans about these complications in an earlier interview with Rajeev Masand.

Karisma revealed that the shooting for this scene had continued for three days during February in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. The duo had to endure the freezing cold of Ooty. She said that it was quite a strenuous task to work from morning 7 AM to 6 in the evening. Karisma told Rajeev that this one scene took 47 retakes to complete, while the duo kept shivering.

The filming of this scene was also a challenging task for Dharmesh. He had talked about it in an earlier interview with Rediff.com. According to Dharmesh, he wanted the scene to look sensual, but not vulgar or offensive. He was conscious that the children would also watch his film and he didn’t want parents to be uncomfortable with these scenes.

The hard work of the actors and director went well with the audience. Raja Hindustani earned Rs 78 crore against the budget of Rs 6 crore. Those who have not yet watched this film, it revolves around the story of Raja, a taxi driver who falls in love with Aarti. They get married as well, but Aarti’s stepmother Shalini Mitra Sehgal (played by Archana Puran Singh) is not happy with this union. She tries to create differences between the couple. The couple also separates for a brief period but then eventually reconciles at the end.

Aamir and Karisma bagged the award of best actor and actress for Raja Hindustani. Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathore also bagged the award for the best music director in this film. Their melodious songs like Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein Tum Bahar Banke and Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge were appreciated by the cine buffs.

