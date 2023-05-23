When Katrina Kaif And Tabu Touched Manoj Bajpayee's Feet

Manoj Bajpayee is going to dazzle the audience once again in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai as a lawyer. While the film is already under fire from the religious leader and convicted rapist Asaram Bapu’s fans, who want it banned because it is “based" on the same issue, Bajpayee has urged fans to watch it first.

Bajpayee is known for bringing his characters to life on the big screen, and both the public and other performers admire him for it. He remembered the times when popular Bollywood actresses like Katrina Kaif and Tabu caressed his feet when he appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by India TV’s Rajat Sharma.

“This was Tabu’s style of showing her appreciation, and Katrina Kaif did the ultimate," Manoj Bajpayee said about Tabu touching his feet on a film set. “In front of the entire media, she touched my feet…She was overjoyed to be working with me (in Rajneeti). We haven’t shared a single scene. She was quite pleased with my performance. She was overjoyed," he added.

Advertisement

When the actor was asked about his reactions when Katrina Kaif touched his feet, he further said, “Thodi Sharmindagee Hui. Itni sundar heroine, woh aakar pair chhoo rahi hai aapke. Woh pahle hi aap buzurgwaar ho gaye (I felt shy. Such a beautiful heroine touching my feet. She made me feel like an old man too soon)."

The actor will be seen in Apoorv Singh Karki’s film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai which is releasing today (May 23) on Zee5. The film is based on true events, where Manoj Bajpayee plays a lawyer defending a girl, who has accused a godman of raping her.

The film is co-produced by Zed Studios and Subarn S Varma and produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited. After Silence… Can You Hear It? and Dial, this is the National Award-recipient Manoj Bajpayee’s third ZEE5 original production.

In Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, PC Solanki (Bajpayee) is fighting the biggest case of his life by battling the country’s most powerful man in the rape case of a minor girl. Despite death threats directed against him, his family, and crucial witnesses, Solanki remains steadfast in his pursuit of the truth.