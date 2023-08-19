When Kay Kay Menon's Wife Nivedita Bhattacharya Revealed Why They Keep Their Marital Life Low-key

Kay Kay Menon is known for his portrayal of intense characters in films. He is considered one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. Apart from majorly working in Bollywood, he has also marked his presence in Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and Telugu films. The actor has been lauded for his performance in Black Friday, Haider, Sarkar, Life In A Metro and Honeymoon Travel Pvt Ltd among others. He also made a significant presence in the OTT platform with Farzi and Special Ops.

But did you know that Kay Kay Menon is happily married to actress Nivedita Bhattacharya? The actor has managed to keep his personal life away from the limelight.

In 2021, during the promotions of Shaadisthan, Nivedita revealed why the couple choose to keep their married life a low-key affair. Speaking with the Free Press Journal she said that it is a part of their life and there is no need to bring that forward because both their agendas are that their work should do the talking and those who know them, know that they are married. “We didn’t want to shout from a rooftop ‘Oh we’re a couple, look at us, take our pictures’. We’re only visible when our work is visible," she said.

The Balika Vadhu actress also revealed how love brewed between the duo. The actress shared that they were both doing theatre and during one of the play rehearsals, she and Kay Kay Menon met through their common set of friends. “It’s not like you meet someone on a project and move on to the next. Even if we were not working together, we were always in the same circle, which then transitioned into love," she added.