When Kedar Shinde Got To Know That He Had Become Father To A Daughter

Director Kedar Shinde’s film Maharashtra Shaheer was released in the cinema halls on April 28 and received appreciation from all corners of Maharashtra. This movie also marked the debut of Kedar’s daughter Sana Shinde who played the role of Bhanumati Sable, Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable’s wife. Viewers have lavished praise on her acting prowess as well. Recently, Kedar narrated an interesting incident related to her daughter’s birth in an interview with the portal. The director said that Sana was born on October 18, 1998. Kedar said that her wife was in the labour room and after some time, he heard the cries of a baby.

According to the director, the nurse came out with a sullen face and he was tense to see that. He felt anxious and asked the nurse to tell her what had gone wrong. She told him that he had become a father to a girl. Kedar was overjoyed to hear this which shocked the nurse and she asked him if he was not upset to hear it. The director told her that he is delighted to become a parent to a girl child. She said that he is the first person to not get infuriated to have a girl child in his life.

Besides Maharashtra Shaheer, Sana doesn’t have any other film in her pipeline as of now. Meanwhile, Kedar is preoccupied with his upcoming movie Baipan Bhari Deva which will hit the big screens on June 30. It revolves around six estranged sisters who are compelled to come together for a Managalaguar competition. How they let go of their past and face the struggles form the premise of Baipan Bhari Deva. Rohini Hattangadi, Tushar Dalvi, Sukanya Kulkarni, Sharad Ponkshe, Vandana Gupte, and others acted in this movie.

Jio Studios unveiled the trailer of this movie on June 13 and its heartwarming plot struck a chord with the audience. The trailer has become the talk of the tinseltown in Marathi cinema and received 2.4 million views. Viewers commented that these films will provide the women audience with much-needed motivation to move ahead in life.