When Keerthy Suresh Said No To Kissing Scenes In A Tamil Film

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, who was recently seen in Dassara alongside Nani, will next be seen in Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh. Keerthy Suresh will play the megastar’s sister in the film, which will hit the theatres on August 11.

The actress was recently narrated a story by a Tamil director, who said the film demanded liplock scenes. However, Keerthy said no to the project following her long-standing no-kissing policy.

Keerthy was born to movie producer G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka G. Suresh on 17 October 1992 in Madaras. She started her career in the film industry as a child actress and remained in the industry after completing her fashion design studies.